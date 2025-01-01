Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 625, 5l

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-358.0Plastic cleaner for cleaning, care and protection of garden furniture, garden equipment, plastic window frames or other plastic surfaces. Particularly gentle cleaning action. (5 litre container).
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
200 x 150 x 260
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
