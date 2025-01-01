Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher plastic cleaner container with label showing outdoor cleaning scene and Kärcher high-pressure cleaner.

    Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 625, 5l

    Part number: 6.295-358.0

    Plastic cleaner for cleaning, care and protection of garden furniture, garden equipment, plastic window frames or other plastic surfaces. Particularly gentle cleaning action. (5 litre container).

    Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 625, 5l