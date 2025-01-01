Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow casing, black mounting bracket, and grey hose with yellow nozzle, displayed on a white background.

    Premium hose box CR 7.220 Automatic

    Part number: 2.645-218.0

    Premium hose box CR 7.220 Automatic with smooth automatic hose coiling and uncoiling. Pivots from 0° – 180°, adjustable swivel stop and flat, space-saving wall bracket.

