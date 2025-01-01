Premium hose box CR 7.220 Automatic

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-218.0Premium hose box CR 7.220 Automatic with smooth automatic hose coiling and uncoiling. Pivots from 0° – 180°, adjustable swivel stop and flat, space-saving wall bracket.
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
10.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 506 x 420
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
