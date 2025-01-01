Take on all your pruning jobs with ease using the Kärcher PSA 18-20 cordless pole saw. This high-performance saw features a 20cm Oregon® cutting bar and chain that's easily capable of pruning and cutting back hard-to-reach trees, shrubs and hedges, achieving 90 cuts per battery charge. This pole saw is extendable to 2.9m long, making it perfect for taller trees or out-of-reach bushes. Its comfortable shoulder strap and low weight of just 4.9kg means it's easy to use for long periods, while the automatic bar and chain oiling system protects the machine while you work. This saw is compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and there's an LCD screen with real-time battery life information so that you always know how long you have left before it needs a charge.

