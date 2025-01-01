Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Battery pole saw
Part number: 1.444-010.0High performance pole saw with a 20cm Oregon® cutting bar and chain, ideal for pruning and cutting back hard-to-reach areas.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Guide rail (cm)
20
Cutting head angle (°)
30
Chain speed (m/s)
5.5
Chain pitch
3/8" LP
Number of drive links
33
Oil tank capacity (ml)
50
Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A))
95
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
1.3
Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
1.2
Lenght with extension pole (m)
2.9
Lenght without extension pole (m)
2
Voltage (V)
18
(Cuts)
max. 80 max. 160
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 15 max. 30
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2980 x 95 x 187
* Ø branches: 5 cm
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
PSA 18-20 Cordless Pole Saw (Machine only)