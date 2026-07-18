Pump adapter including check valve, small | Kärcher

Pump adapter for vacuum-resistant connection of suctions hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. Adapter is ideal for pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm) and 3/4" or 1" hoses. Includes union nut, hose clamp, washer and check valve. Check valve can be used in submersible pumps or submersible pressure pumps to prevent water flowing back into the pump. Otherwise, a washer is used instead of the check valve.

Connection piece For vacuum-resistant connection of the hoses to the pump Rotatable thread For mounting the pump connector to the pump, particularly if the hose is already mounted on the pump connector. For 3/4" and 1" hoses The matching connection piece can be used depending on the size of the hose. Includes flat seal Seals the connection piece to the pump, so that no water can escape Includes non-return valve Prevents the backflow of water that has already been pumped. Is particularly recommended for the use of submersible pumps and submersible pressure pumps. Includes hose clamp For attaching the hose to the pump connector