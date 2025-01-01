Rain System Hose: 10m

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-227.0The Kärcher Rain System hose is an integral part of any irrigation system. With numerous components that can be attached directly to the hose, you can build your perfect irrigation system.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
10
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
262 x 258 x 70
