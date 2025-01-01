Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose in black, featuring textured surface and visible branding.

    Rain System Hose: 10m

    Part number: 2.645-227.0

    The Kärcher Rain System hose is an integral part of any irrigation system. With numerous components that can be attached directly to the hose, you can build your perfect irrigation system.

