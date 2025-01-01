Rain System Hose: 10m

The Kärcher Rain System hose is the main component of the Kärcher Rain System garden irrigation range. Pressure resistant up to 4 bar, the braided hose has a three layer construction that makes it weather resistant, UV-proof and resistant to algae growth thanks to its inner opaque interlayer. Free of cadmium, barium and lead, meaning that it poses no risk to health or your garden, this rain system hose distributes water evenly and can be shortened, extended with I-connectors or branched with T-connectors. Our Rain System hose works with the Kärcher SensoTimer and numerous Kärcher components such as drip, sealing and spray collars, to combine the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. Designed to suit any garden size or shape, simplify your watering needs with this essential Kärcher hose.

