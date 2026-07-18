Renovation fleece filter bag WD 4-6 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.863-355.0Special fleece filter bag for long-lasting suction power when vacuuming fine dust during renovations and when working with power tools. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Quantity (Piece(s))
4
Colour
grey
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
265 x 185 x 68
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas