SE Crevice Nozzle

Part number: 2.863-360.0The practical spray extraction crevice nozzle accessory for spray extraction cleaners enables cleaning in hard-to-reach places, narrow spaces of upholstered furniture, or in the car.
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
241 x 44 x 65
