Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner nozzle attachment on a white background.

    SE Crevice Nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-360.0

    The practical spray extraction crevice nozzle accessory for spray extraction cleaners enables cleaning in hard-to-reach places, narrow spaces of upholstered furniture, or in the car.