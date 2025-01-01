Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Black Kärcher brush attachment with grey bristles, angled view on a white background.

    Soft Brush

    Part number: 2.863-320.0

    Cleans sensitive surfaces gently and carefully: The soft brush is the ideal accessory for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices.

