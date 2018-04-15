Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle

Whether dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt - the switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle ensures a perfect dirt pick-up. The rollers on the nozzle ensure easy movement over any surface. The foot switch enables you to quickly and easily switch from wet to dry dirt. The nozzle includes a practical parking nib for fast and comfortable parking of the suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks while you work. Suitable for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Optimum dirt intake for dry and wet vacuum cleaning thanks to two integrated brush strips and/or squeegees For connecting the suction hose to the air vents on the power tool For direct vacuuming of dust/dirt during use, without anything getting into the ambient air Flexible setup of the suction hose More freedom of movement. Easy and practical to use