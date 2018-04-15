Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with bristles, black, angled view.

    Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-000.0

    The switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle gives you perfect dirt removal. Easily switch from wet to dry dirt using the foot switch.

