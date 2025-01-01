T-Racer replacement nozzles

Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.644-081.0The high-quality replacement nozzles guarantee easy nozzle changing and are suitable for the T-Racer T 7 Plus, T 5 and T 450 surface cleaners.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
17 x 17 x 18
For other models, please contact one of our service partners or Kärcher retailers.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual