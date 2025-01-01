Shop our Best Deals

    Various Kärcher nozzles in yellow, green, and grey, with two metal U-shaped clips on a white background.

    T-Racer replacement nozzles

    Part number: 2.644-081.0

    The high-quality replacement nozzles guarantee easy nozzle changing and are suitable for the T-Racer T 7 Plus, T 5 and T 450 surface cleaners.