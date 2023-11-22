Textile nozzle | Kärcher

The textile care nozzle freshens and removes creases from clothes and fabrics and effectively removes odours. This practical textile care nozzle is an easy, space-saving way to quickly refresh and remove creases from hanging clothes and fabrics. The integrated fluff remover quickly removes adhering fluff. Suitable for use with all Kärcher steam cleaners.

Lint remover Easy removal of lint and hair from textiles Consistent steam output on the textile nozzle Optimal flattening of textiles possible Optimal refreshing of textiles possible Easy Head Exchange Easy ironing of sleeves