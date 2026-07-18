Universal floor cloth set EasyFix for SC 1 | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-357.0Two high-quality Universal large floor cleaning cloths for the SC 1 Upright and SC 1 Multi. Perfect cleaning results and cloth changes without any contact with dirt: easy to attach and remove thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
345 x 140 x 10
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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