Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner hose with connectors on a white background.

    Vacuum kit for power tools

    Part number: 2.863-112.0

    Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connecting hose to the dust exhaust connection of power tools (e.g. jigsaws, grinders, drills, planes, etc.) For clean DIY.

    Vacuum kit for power tools