Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher water timer with black casing, yellow dials, and connection fitting, featuring numbered settings and control buttons.

    Watering Unit WT 4

    Part number: 2.645-174.0

    Easily progammable watering unit for watering on demand. Watering starts and stops at preset time. With removable display. With tap adapter and pre-filter.

    Watering Unit WT 4