Part number: 2.645-174.0Easily progammable watering unit for watering on demand. Watering starts and stops at preset time. With removable display. With tap adapter and pre-filter.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
115 x 120 x 125
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Watering Unit WT 4