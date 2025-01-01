Precise watering on demand: The new Watering Unit WT 4 is especially easy to program. The removable display, the large control knobs and the clearly arranged panel makes the programming easy and effortless. The maximum watering duration goes up to 120 minutes. The watering starts and stops right on schedule and automatically to a preset time. Tap adapter and prefilter are included, the 9-Volt-battery not. Therefore the water does not flow unless it is actually needed. This is good for the environment while it also saves money. Kärcher water timers are compatible with all common click-on systems.