Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Yellow Kärcher vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 2 Plus – 12L

    Part number: 1.628-002.0

    • Compact, high-performance solution with 1000W motor.
    • Fleece filter bag
    • Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners