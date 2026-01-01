The WD 2 Plus 12L is the essential secondary vacuum, built to handle tough jobs too demanding for your primary household cleaner. From clearing sawdust after DIY projects to vacuuming out the garage or car, the 1000W motor produces 200W of suction power to ensure grit and liquids are cleared efficiently. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter protects the motor from fine dust and moisture, while the internal float valve automatically cuts off suction when the tank is full to stop liquid from reaching the motor. Built for stability, the low-gravity canister prevents tipping, and the blower function makes it easy to gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup. To keep the machine performing at its best, always use a fleece filter bag for dry debris; remove only for liquid pickup or heavy debris.

Cartridge filter Switch between wet and dry tasks without stopping to change filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation and removal by turning. Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach. Integrated accessory storage ensures tools are kept secure on the 7L container. Space-saving design allows the unit to be stored easily in small cupboards or cars. Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup. Effortlessly dislodge debris from gravel beds and tight areas where suction alone fails. Fleece filter bag Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks. ‘Steel Ball’ tested to guarantee consistent pickup without motor fatigue. Integrated storage shelf for safely storing tools and small parts like screws. Safe, integrated storage on the machine head for small DIY parts and tools. Parking Position for quick storage of the suction tube and floor nozzle during work breaks Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during breaks. Quickly park the handle on the device head for stoppages and interruptions. Quickly park the handle on the machine head when taking a break from work. 280AW of suction power delivers the performance your standard indoor kit is missing. Clears the heavy-duty mess and liquid spills that would damage indoor cleaners. Ultimate secondary cleaning essential for large-scale projects and renovations. Pull & Push locking system for easy opening of the impact-resistant container. Robust 17-litre container designed for quick, easy, and safe emptying. Ergonomically shaped carrying handle for easy transport to the car or shed. Enables convenient transport of the device.