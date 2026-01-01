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    Yellow Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 3 – 17L

    Part number: 1.628-103.0

    • Essential secondary vacuum featuring a durable 17L container.
    • Fleece filter bag
    • Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners