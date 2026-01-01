The Kärcher WD 3 is the superior choice for tough jobs around the home that could damage a standard vacuum. Whether you are clearing up after a plumbing leak, vacuuming DIY debris, or cleaning the garage, the 1000W motor produces 230W of suction power to ensure the mess is cleared the first time. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter protects the motor from fine dust and moisture, while the internal float valve automatically cuts off suction when the 17L tank is full. To maintain peak performance, always use a fleece filter bag for dry tasks; explicitly remove the fleece filter bag for all liquid pickup.

Cartridge filter Switch between wet and dry tasks without stopping to change filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation and removal by turning. Extra-Long Reach with a 10.2m total working radius from the 8m cable and 2.2m hose Integrated accessory storage ensures tools are kept secure on the 7L container. Combines an 8m cable, 2.2m hose for a wide cleaning reach. Hose storage on the device head Secure and space-saving hose storage for both left- and right-handed users. Intuitive securing mechanisms designed for convenient handling during transport. Integrated storage shelf for safely storing tools and small parts like screws. Safe, integrated storage on the machine head for small DIY parts and tools. Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup. Effortlessly dislodge debris from gravel beds and tight areas where suction alone fails. Fleece filter bag Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks. ‘Steel Ball’ tested to guarantee consistent pickup without motor fatigue. Quickly park the handle on the device head for stoppages and interruptions. Handle-parking feature for quick stoppages during secondary cleaning tasks. 280AW of suction power delivers the performance your standard indoor kit is missing. Clears the heavy-duty mess and liquid spills that would damage indoor cleaners. Ultimate secondary cleaning essential for large-scale projects and renovations. Pull & Push locking system for easy opening of the impact-resistant container. Robust 17-litre container designed for quick, easy, and safe emptying. Ergonomically shaped carrying handle for easy transport to the car or shed. Enables convenient transport of the device.