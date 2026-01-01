The WD 3 Cordless is designed for power where outlets are out of reach. Whether cleaning a vehicle or a remote garage, this 18V machine protects your primary indoor vacuum from damage. It features a durable 17L container and our specialised one-piece cartridge filter for seamless wet and dry pickup. The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick vacuuming. To maintain peak performance, always use a fleece filter bag for dry debris and remove it for liquid pickup.

18V Battery Platform delivers high-power suction for remote garages or vehicles where power outlets are completely out of reach. High-performance motor delivering cordless suction power via 18V tech for total freedom to handle rubble and liquids. LCD Real Time Tech: Integrated screen shows exactly how many minutes remain. Battery is compatible with all devices on the 18V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Cartridge filter Handles glass and liquids a standard vacuum cannot touch without changing filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation and removal by turning. Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach. Integrated accessory storage ensures tools are kept secure on the 7L container. Space-saving design allows the unit to be stored easily in small cupboards or cars. Hose storage on the device head Compact hose storage using the securing mechanism for easy transport. Intuitive securing mechanisms designed for convenient handling during transport. Integrated storage shelf for safely storing tools and small parts like screws. Durable 17L container, offers impact-resistant storage with integrated space for small DIY parts, screws, and hose management. Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup. Dislodge debris from gravel beds or tight gaps where suction alone is insufficient. Fleece filter bag Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks. Professional Durability with a 30L stainless steel tank rigorously Steel Ball tested Quickly park the handle on the device head for stoppages and interruptions. Handle-parking feature for quick stoppages during secondary cleaning tasks. 280AW of suction power delivers the performance your standard indoor kit is missing. Clears the heavy-duty mess and liquid spills that would damage indoor cleaners. Ultimate secondary cleaning essential for large-scale projects and renovations. Pull & Push locking system for easy opening of the impact-resistant container. Robust 17-litre container designed for quick, easy, and safe emptying.