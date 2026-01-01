Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Yellow Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, floor nozzle, crevice tool, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 3 Cordless

    Part number: 1.628-550.0

    • Blower Function, effortlessly dislodge stubborn dust and debris from hard-to-reach corners where suction cannot reach.
    • Powered by the 18V battery platform with a flexible 2m hose for maximum reach.
    • Fully equipped with a floor nozzle, crevice tool, specialised filter and fleece bag to begin tough tasks immediately.