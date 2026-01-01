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    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, floor nozzle, crevice tool, filter, and vacuum bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 5 – 25L Tank+ Filter Cleaning

    Part number: 1.628-302.0

    • Flat pleated filter in a 30L stainless steel tank for wet and dry use.
    • Filter cleaning
    • Low-gravity 25L canister with secure accessory and integrated hose storage.