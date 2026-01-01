When the project scale grows, the WD 5 provides the capacity and power required to finish the job. This substantial machine is built for major home renovations, holding up to 25L of debris or liquid. Because the filter sits in a specialised box at the top of the machine, it stays dry during liquid pickup and leaves the entire tank free for debris. The WD 5 features an advanced filter cleaning function that restores its 240W of suction power in seconds by blasting dirt back into the tank. To make it the perfect DIY partner, an optional power tool adaptor (purchase seperately) allows you to capture dust directly from your tools, protecting your home from abrasive fine dust and protecting your primary indoor cleaner from damage.

Push-Button Cleaning using integrated pulse technology to restore 300W suction power instantly At the touch of a button, air blasts the filter clean, ensuring you can finish without interruption. Restore full 300W suction power instantly with the push-button cleaning system. Flat Pleated Filter featuring a top-mounted design that stays dry during wet use Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. Handles glass and liquids a standard vacuum cannot touch without changing filters. Hose storage on the device head Secure and space-saving hose storage for both left- and right-handed users. Intuitive securing mechanisms designed for convenient handling during transport. Fleece filter bag Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks. Professional Durability with a 30L stainless steel tank rigorously Steel Ball tested Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup. Effortlessly dislodge debris from gravel beds and tight areas where suction alone fails. Parking Position for quick storage of the suction tube and floor nozzle during work breaks Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during breaks. Extra-Long Reach with a 10.2m total working radius from the 8m cable and 2.2m hose Integrated accessory storage ensures tools are kept secure on the 7L container. Combines an 8m cable, 2.2m hose for a wide cleaning reach. Integrated storage shelf for safely storing tools and small parts like screws. Integrated shelf provides safe storage for screws, nails, and small DIY parts. Removable handle Offers the possibility of attaching different nozzles directly on the suction hose. For easy vacuuming even in the tightest of spaces. 280AW of suction power delivers the performance your standard indoor kit is missing. Clears the heavy-duty mess and liquid spills that would damage indoor cleaners. Ultimate secondary cleaning essential for large-scale projects and renovations.