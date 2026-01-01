Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.628-302.0
Rated input power (W)
1200
Suction Power (W)
280
Vacuum (mbar)
260
Air flow (l/s)
70
Container capacity (l)
25
Container material
Plastic
Power Cable (m)
5
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
73
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
8.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
418 x 382 x 653
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas