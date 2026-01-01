Window nozzle Comfort | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.863-336.0With the Comfort window nozzle, even hard-to-reach window panes can be cleaned easily and thoroughly thanks to the long, flexible squeegee blade. For results so clean they shine.
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
140 x 225 x 43
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information