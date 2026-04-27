☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    WV 5 Additional / Replacement Battery | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher replacement filter with a curved top and ribbed base, designed for specific cleaning devices.

    WV 5 Additional / Replacement Battery

    Part number: 2.633-123.0

    The Additional / Replacement WV 5 Battery is the perfect edition to provide even longer continuous cleaning, combining both batteries will allow up to 70 minutes of perfect streak-free results.