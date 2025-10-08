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    WV 6 Narrow Suction Nozzle (170mm) | Kärcher

    Kärcher window vac head with yellow and black design, featuring the Kärcher logo prominently displayed.

    WV 6 Narrow Suction Nozzle (170mm)

    Part number: 2.633-512.0

    The WV 6 170mm Narrow Suction Nozzle is perfect for streak-free cleaning on small surfaces areas such as Georgian windows, thin window panes and other small, narrow surfaces.