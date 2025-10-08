WV 6 Narrow Suction Nozzle (170mm) | Kärcher

The WV 6 170mm Narrow Suction Nozzle is perfect for streak-free cleaning on small surfaces areas such as Georgian windows, thin window panes and other small, narrow surfaces.

Patented Lip Technology The patented silicone lip technology offers Kärcher's best cleaning results and an even longer life. Perfect Edge Cleaning New lip-technology allows cleaning from the upper edge to the ground without interruption. Easy Nozzle Exchange Quick and easy to exchange the suction nozzle when required.