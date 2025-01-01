The Kärcher WV 6 Plus N Window Vac is Kärcher's most innovative Window Vacuum, the easiest and quickest way to achieve streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum makes window cleaning easy, and is also great for removing condensation. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine has a significant 100 minute run-time, and with a minute by minute LED display, cleaning tasks can be easily planned. The WV 6 Plus N is perfect for achieving sparkling clean shower screens, tiles and mirrors, and with it's patented silicone lip technology, it's also effective at sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops too. The WV 6 Plus N includes an additional narrow suction nozzle (170mm), a spray bottle with microfibre cloth and a sachet of 20ml glass cleaning concentrate, providing everything you need for clean surfaces everytime.

Liquid Silicone Lip Technology The use of patented liquid silicone lip-technology allows cleaning from the upper edge to the ground without interruption, ensuring perfect streak-free cleaning results right up the edge. Extra-Long Battery Running Time The Window Vac's extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes enables uninterrupted cleaning for up to 300m² on just one charge. Removable Blade The squeegee blade can simply be detached from the suction nozzle and cleaned after usage. Easy-to-Empty Container Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water. Pleasantly Quiet Minimal disturbance, generating a noise level no louder than 53dB. Distinctive minute-by-minute LED battery indicator Plan you cleaning task confidently and effectively thanks to the minute-by-minute LED indicator, continuously displaying the remaining battery life of your Window Vac. The Original Inventor Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac. 3x Faster Up to 3 x faster than with conventional methods. Streak-Free Cleaning Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac. Versatile Suitable for all smooth surfaces, such as tiles, mirrors, condensation, worktops and shower screens.