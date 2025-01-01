Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher window vac set with spray bottle, cleaning pad, and instruction leaflet on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    German Design Award Winner 2020

    Window Vac

    WV 6 Plus N

    Part number: 1.633-743.0

    • Exchangeable Suction Heads

    WV 6 Plus N