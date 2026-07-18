☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    WV Evolution Extension Set | Kärcher

    Two black Kärcher extension poles, one with a yellow cleaning pad, on a white background.

    WV Evolution Extension Set

    Part number: 2.633-144.0

    The Window Vac Extension Set is compatible with all WV & KV models, with a 1.5m reach the extension set ensures all those hard to reach areas are cleaned quickly and effectively.