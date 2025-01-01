Large plant nurseries have correspondingly big storage and logistics areas. In these areas, depending on the cultivation, cut flowers are sorted and packed or vegetables are classified according to size and quality and then packed in baskets or on pallets.
Floors and shelves
In addition to dust and paper rubbish, floors in warehouses often have foil residue and packaging tapes or wood splinters from pallets on the floors. This coarse dirt should be removed manually, otherwise there is a risk of clogging machines or material getting caught in sweeper roller attachments. Rough cleaning can be done with a broom. Then, depending on the size of the storage and logistics areas, working with a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, a sweeping vacuum machine or a scrubbing machine could be the best bet. The use of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner is also suitable for shelves and storage areas.
Transport trolley
For roller, platform or pallet trolleys as means of transport, regular cleaning with hot or cold water pressure cleaners is recommended - depending on the level of dirt with the addition of an appropriate cleaning agent.
Packaging machines
Especially the areas around scanners and the stainless-steel parts of the packaging machines will require regular cleaning. This can be done either conventionally with a water hose, but also with a pressure cleaner or a steam vacuum. The choice depends on the size of the machine, but also on the cleaning interval.
The greenhouse is therefore only a comfortable home for flowers, vegetable plants, fruit bushes etc. if all areas in the greenhouse are regularly and thoroughly cleaned (and disinfected). Only then can the plants develop accordingly and produce the desired yield.