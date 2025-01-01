Parts cleaning in car workshops

Ultrasonic cleaning is a particularly environmentally friendly method for washing parts. As part of this process, the dirty parts are placed in a mild warm cleaning agent and exposed to high-frequency ultrasound. This creates billions of cavitation bubbles in the liquid, which implode and tear the dirt from the surface of the parts. This is usually carried out without aggressive chemicals or mechanical additives. Even ingrained dirt on small porous surfaces can be removed from the surface in this way. However, this method does not work entirely without chemicals. To accelerate the cleaning power, some unit manufacturers offer special rinsing agents. Combined with a heating system for the ultrasonic bath, this significantly reduces washing time. This can be very important, especially for workshops with a high throughput of repairs.
Large ultrasonic cleaning baths are capable of cleaning complete engine parts and wheels. For this, these machines have several hundred litres of washing capacity. For large machines, parts are often loaded by means of a hydraulic lifting device. This lowers the basket containing the parts into the ultrasonic bath and lifts it out again after washing. The washing water can be used for approx. 400 washes. Although the parts are very clean after the cleaning process, it is advisable to rinse them in clean water on a "rinsing rack" in order to remove any washing water residue.
Small ultrasonic bath cleaning machines with a capacity of around 10 litres have proven particularly useful in automotive workshops. They are used for cleaning small components, such as injection nozzles or, for classic cars, carburettor parts. Frequently, however, they are also used for washing hand tools that are covered in oil. This significantly increases safety at work.