You can use the "5S" method from lean management to organise workplaces sensibly and bring an end to chaos. In five steps, this method brings order and better structure to companies, and is derived from the Japanese concepts of seiri, seiton, seiso, seiketsu and shitsuke:

Sort (seiri): This involves thoroughly sorting through items, only retaining the elements that are actually required. This reduces time spent searching for tools and other items.

Set in order (seiton): Every object has a fixed position and all frequently used items are located within reach. This requires a systematic approach and the aim is to create the shortest possible distances.

Shine (seiso): This involves cleaning the workplace and inspecting the tools. Maintenance cycles and responsibilities should also be specified. The aim is to create a clean and pleasant working environment. This also minimises the risk of work accidents.

Standardise (seiketsu): This involves attaching serial numbers and labels to items. What belongs where? Standards should also be defined. Using shadow boards in workshops helps every member of staff to understand how the workplace is organised.

Sustain/self-discipline (shitsuke): This states that new rules should become habits. Their advantages should be explained. This method can only work if every employee is willing to take responsibility for their actions.