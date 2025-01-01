Setting up a wash bay

If all the workshop personnel are to have access to the wash bay, the washing technology must be designed so that it is self-explanatory in order to exclude the possibility of operational errors. Here, a stationary high-pressure cleaner is the more appropriate choice compared with mobile machines, especially where the required space is available. The advantage is that the machine can be installed in a technology room that is not accessible to everybody. There, the employee responsible for the washing technology can set the type of programme, jet pressure, dosing of the washing chemicals and the duration of the washing time on the machine. These different pre-set washing programmes can be activated via a separate control terminal at the wash bay. Work accidents are thus avoided, regardless of how many employees use the wash bay, and damage to customer vehicles and parts caused by less experienced workshop personnel is prevented. Furthermore, on account of the shorter set-up times, stationary high-pressure cleaners are recommended wherever the wash bay is in operation for several hours each day and a large number of vehicles and parts have to be cleaned.