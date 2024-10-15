PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l

De-preservation agent, gently removes protective wax coatings and grease residue from paintwork surfaces. Ideal for use with high-pressure cleaners and free from halogenated hydrocarbons.

The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 from Kärcher optimally prepares surfaces for painting, priming and coating. The solvent-based cleaner reliably removes wax-based preservation agents, protective wax films as well as grease, oil, lubricants, resin, mineral contamination and adhesives even at a low dosage. The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 is free from halogenated hydrocarbons, easy to rinse off and perfect for use with high-pressure cleaners, making it ideal for application in industry and trade.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 16
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 18,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 255 x 230 x 400
PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l
PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l
PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36, 20l
Application areas
  • Car de-waxing
  • Parts cleaning
  • Surface degreasing
  • Car/engine wash
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Limited