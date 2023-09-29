Glass finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l
Saves time and effort: the 3-in-1 glass finisher ensures lasting cleanliness without spots or streaks and is particularly suitable for large, hard-to-reach windows (such as winter gardens and glass facades). With protective formula to keep surfaces cleaner for longer. Not effective on coated glass surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
- Conservatories