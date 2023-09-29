Glass finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l

Saves time and effort: the 3-in-1 glass finisher ensures lasting cleanliness without spots or streaks and is particularly suitable for large, hard-to-reach windows (such as winter gardens and glass facades). With protective formula to keep surfaces cleaner for longer. Not effective on coated glass surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Glass finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l
Glass finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l
Application areas
  • Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
  • Conservatories
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia