Wood cleaner 3-in-1 RM 612, 1l

Powerful wood cleaner with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a UV protection formula and intensive care. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Can be used on all treated and untreated wooden outdoor surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
  • Wooden surfaces
  • Wooden houses
