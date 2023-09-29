Universal cleaner RM 626, 1l
Powerful universal cleaner for use with Kärcher pressure washers. With new active dirt remover which effortlessly removes oil, grease and stubborn mineral-bearing dirt with just cold water. For use all around the house and garden and on vehicles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden