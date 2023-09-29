Universal cleaner RM 626, 1l

Powerful universal cleaner for use with Kärcher pressure washers. With new active dirt remover which effortlessly removes oil, grease and stubborn mineral-bearing dirt with just cold water. For use all around the house and garden and on vehicles.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
