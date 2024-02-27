Accessory Kit Bike Cleaning
Cleaning and care to perfection! The accessories kit for motorbike and bicycle cleaning includes 1 wheel washing brush, 1 universal wash brush, 1 litre of Car Shampoo 3-in-1 and 1 VPS 160 S.
The accessories kit for motorbike and bicycle cleaning is a practical cleaning and care set for two-wheeled vehicles with and without an engine. In addition to a universal wash brush for the gentle cleaning of diverse surfaces, it also includes a bottle of Car Shampoo 3-in-1 for intensive and at the same time gentle cleaning, a wheel washing brush for effective dirt removal also in areas which are difficult to access, as well as the short Vario Power Jet Short 360° spray lance with infinitely variable pressure regulation and adjustable 360° joint. The accessories kit is suitable for all Kärcher consumer pressure washers in classes K2 - K7.
Features and benefits
Universal wash brush
- Soft surface-protecting bristles for thorough cleaning of all types of surfaces.
3-in-1 Car Shampoo, 1 l
- Maximum cleaning efficiency, care and protection in just one procedure.
Wheel Wash Brush
- Uniform 360° water distribution for perfect all-round cleanliness – even in hard-to-reach places.
Vario Power Jet Short 360°
- Ideal for cleaning close but hard-to-reach places.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|422 x 105 x 220
Application areas
- Motorbikes and scooters