EASY!Force conversion kit 1 - from high-pressure hose

For retrofitting Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with existing high-pressure hose: EASY!Force conversion kit 1 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance and all adapters through to the nozzle.

It is also possible to use state-of-the-art EASY!Force technology with existing high-pressure cleaners and high-pressure hoses from Kärcher at low cost with our EASY!Force conversion kit 1. The conversion kit includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), a 1050 mm long spray lance (4.112-000) with EASY!Lock connections, the adapter 8 (4.111-036) for high-pressure nozzles with M 18 × 1.5 connection, as well as the adapter 12 (4.111-046) for high-pressure hose incl. rotary coupling.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
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Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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