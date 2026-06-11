FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner

Thanks to automatic suction of the dirty water, the stainless steel FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C.

The stainless steel FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner makes possible cleaning with hot water up to 85°C. Thanks to the integrated automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 Me makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. The FRV 30 Me is equipped with a temperature-resistant 7.5 m long suction hose made from polyurethane. Additional quality features of the high-performance surface cleaner are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1300 l/h. (Please order machine-specific nozzle kit separately.)

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7.6
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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
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Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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