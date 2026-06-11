Roller brush 500 soft

Soft brush attachment for use with hydraulic drive (4.762-584.0). Ideal for glass and solar power installation cleaning. Easy quick-change system and secure mounting on drive.

Features and benefits
Streak-free cleaning close to the edge
  • Bristles at the side as damping protection and for cleaning close to the edge.
  • Streak-free cleaning results thanks to diagonal bristles in the middle of the brush.
Intuitive colour coding
  • Colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush attachment.
Quick-change mechanism
  • Quick brush replacement for simple adaptation to the cleaning task.
Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) 40
Colour blue
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.7
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning sensitive façades with glass, PVC or painted surfaces
  • For cleaning solar power installations, surfaces made of (Plexi) glass and conservatories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
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1720 Philippines

 
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