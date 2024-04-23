Pet towel
Special microfibre cloth for drying off dogs. Absorbs a lot of water and eliminates unpleasant odours.
Using the high-quality microfibre cloth, dogs and other pets can be dried off after cleaning and washing. Microfibre is very absorbent and is therefore particularly suitable for animals. After use, odour formation is prevented and the cloth dries quickly. Measuring 100 × 40 cm, it is also big enough to dry large dogs and other large animals.
Features and benefits
Special microfibre cloth
- For drying pets after cleaning.
microfibre
- Absorbs a large amount of water and does not generate any unpleasant odours.
Soft
- Comfortable for the pet.
Specifications
Technical data
|Fabric fibre composition
|80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1000 x 600 x 5
Application areas
- Pets/dogs