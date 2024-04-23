Car Shampoo Concentrate RM 562, 500ml

Car shampoo concentrate for a materialfriendly vehicle cleaning. Removes oil, grease, winter and street grime from paint, glass, plastic and chrome. Makes 5 l of diluted detergent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Product
  • Foam formation, powerful and gentle cleaning
  • Eliminates typical contamination caused by emissions, winter conditions, oils and grease.
  • Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
  • pH neutral
  • Extremely gentle on materials
  • Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
  • Cleaning agent concentrate
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • P280i Wear eye/face protection.
  • P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
  • Plastic
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Paint surfaces
  • Chrome
