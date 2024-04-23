Car Shampoo Concentrate RM 562, 500ml
Car shampoo concentrate for a materialfriendly vehicle cleaning. Removes oil, grease, winter and street grime from paint, glass, plastic and chrome. Makes 5 l of diluted detergent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Product
- Foam formation, powerful and gentle cleaning
- Eliminates typical contamination caused by emissions, winter conditions, oils and grease.
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- pH neutral
- Extremely gentle on materials
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
- Cleaning agent concentrate
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Plastic
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Paint surfaces
- Chrome