You'll be playing in the top tier! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first pressure washers with app control. No matter what you want to clean, the smart application consultant shows you the right setting and transfers it from your smartphone directly to your Kärcher. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories - for an optimal cleaning result and a superior cleaning experience.

Cleaning patios or the car – the Kärcher Home & Garden app makes everything simpler. The app doesn't simply let you control your smart helpers, but it also helps you with every step of the initial startup for new devices and gives you access to many additional services. With pressure washers from the Smart and Power Control Range, you get concentrated expert knowledge on the subject of high-pressure cleaning via the application advisor. For example, with step-by-step instructions that are precisely tailored to your device and accessories, with which you can get the most out of your products, avoid damage and gently and effectively give your favourite pieces back their WOW.