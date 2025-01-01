Pond cleaning: When and how?
You should thoroughly clean a garden pond at least twice a year – once in spring and again at the end of autumn.
In autumn, you should make the pond winter-proof. This is because leaves that have fallen down, dead plant residues or dead insects form an organic mass at the bottom of the pond, the decomposition of which involves a lot of oxygen being bound. Under a closed-off covering of ice and if water circulation is too low, this then leads to a lack of oxygen for larger animals such as fish and frogs. That's why it's important to clean the garden pond thoroughly before the winter, remove mud and ensure a healthy ecosystem.
After the winter, leaves and plant residues have accumulated again in the pond, and a thick mud layer on the ground. These should therefore be removed once more in spring, the pond water should be drained, the bottom of the pond cleaned and new water poured in. The body of water is thus ideally prepared for the summer months.