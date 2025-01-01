Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Black Kärcher hose connector with two yellow valves.

    2-way tap adapter

    Part number: 2.645-199.0

    Kärcher 2-way adapter has 2 independent, individually adjustable water connections. Ideal for connecting two hoses to one individual tap. (G3/4 tap connector, G1/2 reduction piece.)

