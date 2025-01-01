2-way tap adapter

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-199.0Kärcher 2-way adapter has 2 independent, individually adjustable water connections. Ideal for connecting two hoses to one individual tap. (G3/4 tap connector, G1/2 reduction piece.)
Thread size
G3/4 + G1/2
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
50 x 126 x 78
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
