the Kärcher 3-way tap adapter is a high-quality tap connector, with a G1 tap connector and G3/4 reduction piece for watering with up to three hoses at the same time. The 3-way tap adapter has three tap connectors with three independent controllers allowing you to achieve an optimal flow from each individual connection. It can be used universally in conjunction with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for comfortable and simple handling. The smooth-running union joint with the robust interior thread guarantees a simple and convenient attachment to the water tap. The 3-way distributor is compatible with standard connections .

