    Kärcher water distributor with three yellow adjustable knobs and multiple hose connectors.

    3-way tap adapter

    Part number: 2.645-200.0

    Kärcher 3-way tap adapter has 3 independent, individually adjustable water connections. Ideal for connecting three hoses to one individual tap.

