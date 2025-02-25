Battery chain saws

Free Shipping Over €50
Tree maintenance, treetop cutting, making firewood, felling trees: Kärcher chain saws and pole saws impress in all disciplines with their user-friendliness and first-class chain speed.
Claw stop for safe guidance and precise cuts.
Maximum safety in event of recoil effect caused by the immediate stopping of the chain.
The oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window.
The chain is stopped immediately in the event of kickback.
Prevents unintentional start-up of the battery chain saw.
For low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.
The pole saw can be dismantled into 3 parts and stored in minimum space.
Optimum weight distribution for fatigue-free working thanks to the practical shoulder strap.
Optimised 30° blade angle for working conveniently from the ground.
Where chain saws have a fear of heights, the battery-powered pole saw from Kärcher has a trump card. It can be used to saw easily and safely through branches up to 4 metres high that are difficult to cut.
With the lightweight fiberglass extension insert, branches up to a height of 4 meters can be cut without any problems.
Optimum weight distribution and no arm and shoulder fatigue. Ideal for long periods of work.
Prevents the telescopic saw from starting unintentionally.
The telescopic saw can be operated with all 18 V battery power packs from Kärcher.
Easy to handle, versatile in use and perfect for tree maintenance: The lightweight battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery with tool-less chain tensioning system.
Voltage: 18 V
Guide bar: 30 cm
Chain speed: 10 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 200 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 70 cuts (10 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: Yes
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
With the battery-powered pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery, all branches up to a height of 4 metres can be reached. For safe and practical tree maintenance.
Voltage: 18 V
Guide bar: 20 cm
Chain speed: 5.5 m/s
Oil tank capacity: 50 ml
Performance per battery charge*: 80 cuts (5 cm diameter)
Tool-less chain tensioning: No
Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
Brushless motor: No
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.