    Battery chain saws

    Tree maintenance, treetop cutting, making firewood, felling trees: Kärcher chain saws and pole saws impress in all disciplines with their user-friendliness and first-class chain speed.

    Features of chain saw

    Effortless chain tensioning via rotary knob.

    Battery Chain saw settings
    Automatic chain lubrication

    Automatic chain lubrication for low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.

    Brushless motor for extended lifetime.

    Battery chain saw brushless motor

    Claw stop for safe guidance and precise cuts.

    Maximum safety in event of recoil effect caused by the immediate stopping of the chain.

    The oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window.

    Kickback protection

    The chain is stopped immediately in the event of kickback.

    Safety lock release

    Prevents unintentional start-up of the battery chain saw.

    Automatic chain lubrication

    For low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.

    Bumper spike

    Safe guiding and precise cuts because the chain saw attaches to the material that is to be cut.

    Transparent oil tank

    Oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window.

    Features of pole saw

    Easy adjustment of chain tension with hex wrench.

    Easy setting Battery pole Saw
    Automatic lubrication pole saw

    Low wear and maintenance requirements thanks to automatic chain lubrication.

    With the easy fibreglass extension insert, branches up to a height of 4 metres can be sawn without problem.

    Battery pole saw

    The pole saw can be dismantled into 3 parts and stored in minimum space.

    Optimum weight distribution for fatigue-free working thanks to the practical shoulder strap.

    Optimised 30° blade angle for working conveniently from the ground.

    Highlights of pole saw

    Where chain saws have a fear of heights, the battery-powered pole saw from Kärcher has a trump card. It can be used to saw easily and safely through branches up to 4 metres high that are difficult to cut.

    Battery-powered pole saw

    Extension insert

    With the lightweight fiberglass extension insert, branches up to a height of 4 meters can be cut without any problems.

    Practical shoulder strap

    Optimum weight distribution and no arm and shoulder fatigue. Ideal for long periods of work.

    Safety release

    Prevents the telescopic saw from starting unintentionally.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    The telescopic saw can be operated with all 18 V battery power packs from Kärcher.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    CNS 18-30 Battery

    Easy to handle, versatile in use and perfect for tree maintenance: The lightweight battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery with tool-less chain tensioning system.

    Voltage: 18 V
    Guide bar: 30 cm
    Chain speed: 10 m/s
    Oil tank capacity: 200 ml
    Performance per battery charge*: 70 cuts (10 cm diameter)
    Tool-less chain tensioning: Yes
    Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
    Brushless motor: Yes

    * Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

    PSW 18-20 Battery

    With the battery-powered pole saw PSW 18-20 Battery, all branches up to a height of 4 metres can be reached. For safe and practical tree maintenance.

    Voltage: 18 V
    Guide bar: 20 cm
    Chain speed: 5.5 m/s
    Oil tank capacity: 50 ml
    Performance per battery charge*: 80 cuts (5 cm diameter)
    Tool-less chain tensioning: No
    Automatic chain lubrication: Yes
    Brushless motor: No

    * Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.