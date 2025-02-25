Free Shipping Over €50
The Kärcher battery-powered grass and shrub shears are perfect for fine and precise work in your garden. Thanks to the proven 2-in-1 system, shrubs, hedges and bushes, as well as smaller lawn areas, can be quickly and easily trimmed. The result is clean edges that give your garden a well-kept appearance.
Effortless and tool-free switching between grass and shrub blades. This allows different types of garden work to be carried out without needing multiple devices.
The grass shears are used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or even the patio - exactly where the lawn mower can't reach.
The shrub shears make shortening and shaping shrubs and bushes a breeze.
The double-sided blades are particularly sharp and allow for precise cutting on grass and shrubs. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blades (for GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus) are particularly durable and require less maintenance.
The ergonomic solution for cutting lawn edges: With this handle, you can flexibly adjust the working height, so you don't have to bend down when cutting your lawn edges. The extension has been specifically developed for the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus. The handle can be continuously adjusted to a working height between 74 and 116 centimetres.
For space-saving storage.
For comfortable grip even during longer tasks.
Thanks to the integrated LED display (GSH 2 Plus, GSH 4-4 Plus).
The compact 2-in-1 helper: The battery-powered grass shear is used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or the patio, and the shrub shear makes shortening and shaping shrubs a breeze.
Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
For a clean and precise cut.
The simple screw system makes it possible to switch between the shrub blade and grass blade without any hassle. The grass blade can be fitted to the grass & shrub shear at any time using the screw system.
Prevents unintentional start-up of the grass & shrub shear.
Maximum comfort with ergonomic grip.
The grass shear can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Interchangeable battery system: 18 V Battery Power
Use with telescopic pole is possible: no
Cutting length shrub blade: 20 cm
Cutting grass blade width: 12 cm
Max. Running time per battery charge: 100 min
Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 800 m
Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 1000 m
Weight with grass blade and Kärcher Battery Power 18/25: 1,7 kg
Interchangeable battery system: 4 V Battery Power
Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
Max. Running time per battery charge min: 60 min
Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 450 m
Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 600 m
Weight with grass blade and Kärcher Battery Power 4/25: 0,65 kg
Interchangeable battery system: fixed battery
Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
Max. Running time per battery charge: 50 min
Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 400 m
Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 500 m
Weight with grass blade and fixed battery: 0,6 kg