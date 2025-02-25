Shop our best deals this month!

    Electric grass and shrub shears

    The Kärcher battery-powered grass and shrub shears are perfect for fine and precise work in your garden. Thanks to the proven 2-in-1 system, shrubs, hedges and bushes, as well as smaller lawn areas, can be quickly and easily trimmed. The result is clean edges that give your garden a well-kept appearance.

    Application and advantages

    Effortless and tool-free switching between grass and shrub blades. This allows different types of garden work to be carried out without needing multiple devices.

    Application grass

    Grass shears

    The grass shears are used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or even the patio - exactly where the lawn mower can't reach.

    GSH grass und bushes

    Shrub shears

    The shrub shears make shortening and shaping shrubs and bushes a breeze.

    Diamond ground blades

    The double-sided blades are particularly sharp and allow for precise cutting on grass and shrubs. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blades (for GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus) are particularly durable and require less maintenance.

    GSH Blade
    GSH telescopic handle

    Telescopic handle

    The ergonomic solution for cutting lawn edges: With this handle, you can flexibly adjust the working height, so you don't have to bend down when cutting your lawn edges. The extension has been specifically developed for the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus. The handle can be continuously adjusted to a working height between 74 and 116 centimetres.

    GSH Blade

    Guide guard and suspension eye

    For space-saving storage.

    ergonomic handle

    Ergonomic handle design

    For comfortable grip even during longer tasks.

    Display GSH

    Permanent display of battery status.

    Thanks to the integrated LED display (GSH 2 Plus, GSH 4-4 Plus).

    Highlights

    The compact 2-in-1 helper: The battery-powered grass shear is used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or the patio, and the shrub shear makes shortening and shaping shrubs a breeze.

    Blade tip protector

    Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.

    Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edges

    For a clean and precise cut.

    Blade replacement without tools

    The simple screw system makes it possible to switch between the shrub blade and grass blade without any hassle. The grass blade can be fitted to the grass & shrub shear at any time using the screw system.

    Safety lock release

    Prevents unintentional start-up of the grass & shrub shear.

    Rubber handle

    Maximum comfort with ergonomic grip.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    The grass shear can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.

    GSH 18-20 Battery

    Interchangeable battery system: 18 V Battery Power
    Use with telescopic pole is possible: no
    Cutting length shrub blade: 20 cm
    Cutting grass blade width: 12 cm
    Max. Running time per battery charge: 100 min
    Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 800 m
    Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 1000 m
    Weight with grass blade and Kärcher Battery Power 18/25: 1,7 kg

    GSH 4-4 Plus Battery Set

    Interchangeable battery system: 4 V Battery Power
    Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
    Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
    Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
    Max. Running time per battery charge min: 60 min
    Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 450 m
    Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 600 m
    Weight with grass blade and Kärcher Battery Power 4/25: 0,65 kg

    GSH 2 Plus

    Interchangeable battery system: fixed battery
    Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
    Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
    Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
    Max. Running time per battery charge: 50 min
    Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 400 m
    Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 500 m
    Weight with grass blade and fixed battery: 0,6 kg

    Accessories for the battery-powered grass and shrub shears.

