Whether they mark a property boundary, provide privacy or are for decoration: no matter what purpose hedges or bushes serve, Kärcher's ultra easy-to-handle cordless hedge trimmers will have them looking neat and precise without any hassle.
The 180° rotatable rear handle on the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery models takes the strain off your arms and shoulders. With its grip element, the handle also ensures you hold the trimmer securely and work ergonomically.
The HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer has two-step speed control. The cutting speed can be adjusted manually, depending on branch thickness between maximum power and maximum speed.
The hedge broom (HGE 36-60 Battery, HGE 18-50 Battery, PHG 18-45) sends cut branches and twigs directly to the ground instead of dropping them into the hedge so they don’t have to be laboriously removed. This makes the job much easier, especially when cutting horizontally.
The blades of our battery powered hedge trimmers are diamond-ground and ensure precise cutting results.
On the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery hedge trimmers, the blade tip protector prevents damage to buildings and the blade. Thanks to the additional integrated suspension eye, damage to buildings and the blade as well as damage to the ground can be avoided.
The 2-hand safety circuit of the battery hedge trimmer prevents unintentional starting of the device.
The sawing function of the HGE 18-50 and HGE 36-60 models is particularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.
The 18 V or 36 V lithium-ion battery used in our hedge trimmers has an integrated LCD display that shows users the remaining runtime and battery capacity in real time.
Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
Particularly practical for hedges with occasional thick branches.
Sweeps the hedge cuttings which would normally fall into the hedge onto the ground in front of the user.
Depending on the application, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power.
The handle can be rotated by 180° in multiple increments.
The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Enables the cutting of high hedges. Conveniently, the extension insert can be removed in a few easy steps so that the pole hedge trimmer can be stored in a space-saving way.
The adjustable cutting head, with a choice of four tilt angle options up to 115°, enables the cutting of different contours and also ensures a good working posture in the respective position. This guarantees optimal cutting when working on the top of the hedge.
The hedge broom ensures that the hedge cuttings do not land in the hedge but conveniently in front of it. This saves time and ensures safe working conditions, as cuttings won’t fall directly onto your face.
Thanks to the integrated sawing function, thicker branches can also be cut.
The optimal weight distribution prevents arm fatigue during long periods of work.
Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and the ground.
The PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer does away with the need for ladders. The adjustable cutting head makes it possible to perform any cutting task conveniently from the ground – ideal for high, wide hedges.
Prevents damage to the ground or buildings. And the cutting head can be simply hung up on the wall thanks to the practical hanging storage loop.
The front section of the pole hedge trimmer can even cut large branches easily.
The pole hedge trimmer can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
The cutting head can be adjusted to any of four settings up to 115°. For effortless cutting of different hedge contours.
For a clean and precise cut.
Lightweight for comfortable handling without exertion: the HGE 18-45 Battery hedge trimmer with diamond-ground blade for precision cutting.
Voltage: 18 V
Cutting length: 45 cm
Tooth pitch: 18 mm
Performance per battery charge: max. 250 m*
Rotatable rear handle: no
Two-step speed control: no
Hedge broom: no
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
The HGE 18-50 Battery hedge trimmer: its 180° rotatable rear handle and the hedge broom ensure convenient hedge cutting.
Voltage: 18 V
Cutting length: 50 cm
Tooth pitch: 22 mm
Performance per battery charge: max. 325 m*
Rotatable rear handle: yes
Two-step speed control: no
Hedge broom: yes
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
The PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer does away with the need for ladders. The adjustable cutting head makes it possible to cut the sides, top and bottom of a hedge conveniently from the ground – ideal for high, wide hedges.
Voltage: 18 V
Cutting length: 45 cm
Tooth pitch: 18 mm
Performance per battery charge: max. 250 m*
Adjustable cutting head: yes, 115°
Hedge broom: yes
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.