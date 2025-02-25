Battery hedge trimmers

The PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer does away with the need for ladders. The adjustable cutting head makes it possible to cut the sides, top and bottom of a hedge conveniently from the ground – ideal for high, wide hedges.

Voltage: 18 V

Cutting length: 45 cm

Tooth pitch: 18 mm

Performance per battery charge: max. 250 m*

Adjustable cutting head: yes, 115°

Hedge broom: yes

* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.