No cable or petrol, but manoeuvrable and powerful: the 18 V lawn mowers with exchangeable battery by Kärcher produce the perfect mowing result with maximum mobility. Included in all sets: 5.0 Ah battery and fast charger.
The brushless motor is particularly powerful and ensures a longer device lifetime. Even after frequent use the efficiency is not reduced, as the motor is virtually wear-free and no maintenance is required.
Efficient mowing and optimised battery run time. Thanks to the intelligent motor control, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing.
Two in one: with the mulch kit it is possible to spread the cut grass on the lawn as a natural fertiliser in one step. At the same time, the lawn is optimally maintained during mowing.
The battery lawn mower is equipped with additional lawn combs for borderless mowing. They collect grass growing close to the edge of flowerbeds or patios. This ensures neat mowing without any additional effort.
Maximum freedom of movement and flexibility: no need for an extension cable with the exchangeable battery.
Thanks to optimal positioning of the batteries in the lawn mower and Real Time Technology, the remaining run time is visible during mowing (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
The height of the handlebar is adjustable and can be adapted to the operator's height.
Continuous foam grip for comfortable and safe grip (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
Switch-on handle: comfortable hand position to suit the operator's needs (at the side or on top) (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
Two series-connected 18 V batteries for a powerful 36 V motor rating (LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
In ideal conditions a lawn can grow up to 6 centimetres every week. However, the blades of grass grow at different paces resulting in varying blade lengths.
With the battery lawn mowers, depending on the model, the cutting height can be set to 4, 5 or 6 levels with just a single motion.
The grass catcher bag can be filled up to 95 per cent thanks to the optimised air streaming system. Mowing can be carried out for longer with no interruptions as the grass catcher bag does not have to be emptied as often.
The flap on the grass catcher closes when it is completely full and needs to be emptied (LMO 3-18, LMO 4-18 Dual and LMO 5-18 Dual).
Can be folded to save space.
Integrated carrying handle enables effortless transportation of the device.
Quick-release fasteners for easy locking. Adjustable angle ensures an upright working position.
Powerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V li-ion batteries.
High performance and longer device lifetime.
Integrated carrying handle for easy transportation.
With just a single motion, the cutting height can easily be adjusted to one of six levels, ranging from 25 mm to 75 mm.
The cut grass is efficiently collected in the grass collection bag during mowing.
Mulching function: with the use of the mulching key, the cut grass is spread on the lawn as a natural fertiliser.
Thanks to the optimised air streaming, the grass collection bag fills up to 95%. This means less stoppage time while working.
Fill level indicator: The flap on the grass collection bag closes when it is completely full and needs to be emptied.
With brushless motor: the lightweight and manoeuvrable LMO 2-18 battery lawn mower with a cutting width of 32 cm is particularly practical for smaller lawns of up to 250 m².
Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting width: 32 cm
Cutting height: 25-60 mm
Grass catcher container capacity: 30 l
Performance per battery charge*: 250 m²
* Maximum performance with 18 V / 5,0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
Lightweight and manoeuvrable 18 V battery lawn mower with powerful, brushless motor and a cutting width of 34 cm. The LMO 3-18 Battery Set with 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery is suitable for lawns up to 350 m².
Battery voltage: 18 V
Motor voltage: 18 V
Cutting width: 34 cm
Cutting height: 25–60 mm
Capacity of grass collection box: 35 l
Performance per battery charge:* 350 m²
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.