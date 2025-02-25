Free Shipping Over €50
Battery lawn trimmers by Kärcher are real all-rounders in the garden. Not only do they produce a clean cut at the edge of the lawn, but they are also particularly good at reaching corners and tight spots. The ergonomic handle design of the battery powered lawn trimmer ensures users maintain a comfortable posture that protects their back at all times.
When trimming the grass, the powerful motor and the automatic adjustment of the nylon trimmer line provide a perfect cutting result. Simply insert the spool into the bottom of the drum and the cordless lawn trimmer can be used for gardening. If the thread gets used up during the process, you can automatically readjust it by simply pressing the switch on the device.
The twisted nylon trimmer line ensures a precise cut when trimming the grass. This allows significantly accurate lawn trimming, especially near the edges of the lawn and in places that are difficult to access.
The battery lawn trimmer is not only suitable for trimming grass verges, but also for larger areas or wild growth. Optionally, the trimmer blades can be used for demanding tasks such as particularly heavy wild growth or weeds.
Thanks to the exchangeable battery, garden lovers can confidently work without countless extension cords and get started straight away.
With its adjustable string and the optional insertion of trimming blades, the battery lawn trimmer is suitable for both tall grass and wild overgrowth. The cord also ensures a precise cut, so that grass on the edges of a patio or a stone border can be trimmed to the desired length quickly and easily.
The low weight also makes it particularly easy to use in everyday life. This means that even large lawns can be prepared for the gardening season in no time at all.
It is often the case that the conditions have to be adapted to the areas being worked. Open spaces are not always guaranteed. The trimmer head of the LTR 3-18 Dual and the LTR 18-30 can be quickly and easily adjusted for trimming grass under a low garden bench.
In order to avoid accidental damage to flowers and trees, the fold-out plant hoop guard on the models LTR 36-33, LTR 3-18 Dual and LTR 18-30 protects the plants when trimming. This means your flowerbeds are optimally protected and you can rest easy when working along the lawn edge.
When trimming the lawn, grass, moss and weeds are cut at high speeds. The practical protective bonnet of the battery lawn trimmer protects the user from flying cuttings.
Protects plants from damage when trimming alongside flowerbeds and close to trees.
The powerful 36-volt motor gets all the energy it needs from two 18-volt lithium-ion batteries and delivers impressive performance.
Ergonomic trimming solution, even under low obstacles such as garden benches.
Adapts to suit the height of the individual user. For an upright working position that prevents backache and injury.
The angle of the second handle can be adjusted without tools, enabling an ergonomic and relaxed posture.
So that you can last as long as the battery: the adjustable shoulder strap enables an ergonomic working position for the wearer, even when working for prolonged periods.
Rubber handle for a secure grip and extra comfort.
The LTR 18-25 Battery Set fits ergonomically in the user's hand and, with a cutting diameter of 25 cm, can effortlessly reach all corners and tight spots around the garden to trim lawns with precision.
Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting diameter: 25 cm
Speed: 9,500 rpm
Line diameter: 1.6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 300 m
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
Convenient lawn trimming with the LTR 18-30 Battery Set. Its adjustable angle of inclination even makes trimming under low obstacles possible.
Battery voltage: 18 V
Cutting diameter: 30 cm
Speed: 7,800 rpm
Line diameter: 1.6 mm
Performance per battery charge*: 350 m
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.