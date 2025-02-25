Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Cordless leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs

    Leaves. While nice to look at in autumn, someone has to remove them – from pavements and driveways for safety reasons, and from lawns to prevent damage. Brooms and rakes powered by nothing but the strength of our muscles quickly reach their limits. But this is not the case for the powerful, battery leaf blowers from Kärcher! They are always there when you need them, regardless of where that might be, fit comfortably in the hand and remove leaves quickly and thoroughly.

    Features of Kärcher cordless leaf blowers and garden vacs

    One person adapts the Kärcher unit by adding the suction and blowpipe

    Removable components

    Thanks to the cordless leaf blower and blower vac’s removable parts, the weight of the device can be reduced if necessary. The suction and blowing tubes as well as the guide rollers are individually removable. In addition, the two-handle ensures that the weight of the unit is distributed as evenly as possible during operation.

    Powerful and thorough removal of leaves

    When muscle power or other aids reach their limits, our cordless leaf blowers impress with up to 240 km/h air speed and maximum user comfort, quickly and thoroughly ensuring leaf-free surfaces. The Turbo Boost, which increases the power of the device for a short time, saves even more time.

    Turbo Boost Leaf Blower
    One hand operates the lever on the Kärcher appliance to change the functions

    Stepless adjustment

    The lever can be used to switch continuously between the blowing, suction or even a combination of both functions with just one flick of the wrist.

    Two-handed grip

    Ensures an ideal weight distribution and easy handling.

    Removable guide rollers

    Makes work simpler and more efficient.

    45-litre bag volume

    Guarantees uninterrupted working for long periods.

    Brushless motor

    For longer runtime and improved service life of the device.

    Detachable flat nozzle

    For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.

    Variable speed regulation

    Makes it possible to continuously adapt the speed depending on the task.

    Metal mulching blade

    Improves cutting performance and increases service life of the device.

    Selection lever

    Fast and simple setting of vacuuming, blowing or both.

    Detachable suction and blow tube

    For greater comfort when working.

    Large collection bag volume

    The 45-litre collection bag makes long, uninterrupted vacuuming of leaves possible.

    Features of the cordless leaf blower

    A person carries the Kärcher cordless leaf blower

    Maximum freedom of movement

    The cordless leaf blower allows the best possible freedom of movement without an annoying power cable getting in the way. It also offers a perfect balance so that longer and more complex jobs can be carried out effortlessly.

    Removable flat nozzle

    Not every surface to be cleaned is exposed to the same weather conditions. Rain and wetness in particular can make the removal of leaves difficult. Thanks to the removable flat nozzle with integrated scraper edge, the cordless leaf blower also frees the desired surfaces from wet leaves and trampled dirt.

    Removable flat nozzle
    A hand holds the Kärcher cordless leaf blower by the handle

    Ergonomic handle

    Thanks to the conveniently placed speed control, the device is particularly easy to operate. In addition, the ergonomic handle ensures that the cordless leaf blower fits comfortably in the hand.

    Removable elements

    Removable two-part tube for optimum adaptation to the situation and space-saving storage when not in use.

    Modern display

    Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.

    Cordless leaf blower highlights

    Work with plenty of power and without interruption

    Whether on footpaths and driveways or on the lawn: wherever leaves pile up in autumn, the powerful cordless leaf blowers from Kärcher clear them away powerfully and thoroughly.

    Cordless leaf blower

    Two-stage power control

    Depending on the difficulty of the cleaning task, users can switch between maximum run time and maximum performance.

    Effortless working

    The perfect balance and ergonomic design of the device make it possible to use over long periods without tiring.

    Space-saving storage

    If necessary, the blow tube can simply be removed and stored separately.

    Flat nozzle with debris scraper

    The integrated debris scraper loosens wet leaves and compacted dirt.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    LBL 2 Battery Set

    No matter where the powerful cordless leaf blowers from Kärcher are used, they quickly, ergonomically and carefully remove leaves from the desired areas.

    Voltage: 18 V
    Air speed: Max. 210 km/h
    Air throughput: Max. 220 m³/h
    Performance per battery charge*: Max. 400 m²
    Weight: 2.0 kg
    Blow tube: Two-part
    Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge: Yes
    Power control: One-stage
    Battery charger: Kärcher Battery Power 18 V standard charger
    Battery included: 18 V/2.5 Ah

    * Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

    BLV 18-200 Battery

    3-in-1 function: vacuuming, blowing and mulching with just a single device – minimal effort for perfect results. The device's brushless motor extends the service life and increases the performance.

    Air speed in blower mode: Max. 200 km/h
    Performance per battery charge in blower mode*: Max. 425 m²
    Air speed in suction mode: Max. 130 km/h
    Performance per battery charge in suction mode*: Max. 45 litres
    Weight without accessories: 3.5 kg
    Battery and battery charger: Not included in the scope of supply

    * Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.