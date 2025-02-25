Cordless leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs

Free Shipping Over €50
Leaves. While nice to look at in autumn, someone has to remove them – from pavements and driveways for safety reasons, and from lawns to prevent damage. Brooms and rakes powered by nothing but the strength of our muscles quickly reach their limits. But this is not the case for the powerful, battery leaf blowers from Kärcher! They are always there when you need them, regardless of where that might be, fit comfortably in the hand and remove leaves quickly and thoroughly.
Thanks to the cordless leaf blower and blower vac’s removable parts, the weight of the device can be reduced if necessary. The suction and blowing tubes as well as the guide rollers are individually removable. In addition, the two-handle ensures that the weight of the unit is distributed as evenly as possible during operation.
When muscle power or other aids reach their limits, our cordless leaf blowers impress with up to 240 km/h air speed and maximum user comfort, quickly and thoroughly ensuring leaf-free surfaces. The Turbo Boost, which increases the power of the device for a short time, saves even more time.
The lever can be used to switch continuously between the blowing, suction or even a combination of both functions with just one flick of the wrist.
Ensures an ideal weight distribution and easy handling.
Makes work simpler and more efficient.
Guarantees uninterrupted working for long periods.
For longer runtime and improved service life of the device.
For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Makes it possible to continuously adapt the speed depending on the task.
Choice of maximum power or maximum battery running time.
For simpler handling thanks to improved weight distribution.
Improves cutting performance and increases service life of the device.
Fast and simple setting of vacuuming, blowing or both.
For greater comfort when working.
The 45-litre collection bag makes long, uninterrupted vacuuming of leaves possible.
Wet leaves can also be cleared thanks to the targeted air flow of the flat nozzle.
Save effort as the leaf blower does not have to be carried.
The cordless leaf blower allows the best possible freedom of movement without an annoying power cable getting in the way. It also offers a perfect balance so that longer and more complex jobs can be carried out effortlessly.
Not every surface to be cleaned is exposed to the same weather conditions. Rain and wetness in particular can make the removal of leaves difficult. Thanks to the removable flat nozzle with integrated scraper edge, the cordless leaf blower also frees the desired surfaces from wet leaves and trampled dirt.
Thanks to the conveniently placed speed control, the device is particularly easy to operate. In addition, the ergonomic handle ensures that the cordless leaf blower fits comfortably in the hand.
Removable two-part tube for optimum adaptation to the situation and space-saving storage when not in use.
Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Whether on footpaths and driveways or on the lawn: wherever leaves pile up in autumn, the powerful cordless leaf blowers from Kärcher clear them away powerfully and thoroughly.
Depending on the difficulty of the cleaning task, users can switch between maximum run time and maximum performance.
The perfect balance and ergonomic design of the device make it possible to use over long periods without tiring.
If necessary, the blow tube can simply be removed and stored separately.
The integrated debris scraper loosens wet leaves and compacted dirt.
No matter where the powerful cordless leaf blowers from Kärcher are used, they quickly, ergonomically and carefully remove leaves from the desired areas.
Voltage: 18 V
Air speed: Max. 210 km/h
Air throughput: Max. 220 m³/h
Performance per battery charge*: Max. 400 m²
Weight: 2.0 kg
Blow tube: Two-part
Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge: Yes
Power control: One-stage
Battery charger: Kärcher Battery Power 18 V standard charger
Battery included: 18 V/2.5 Ah
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.
3-in-1 function: vacuuming, blowing and mulching with just a single device – minimal effort for perfect results. The device's brushless motor extends the service life and increases the performance.
Air speed in blower mode: Max. 200 km/h
Performance per battery charge in blower mode*: Max. 425 m²
Air speed in suction mode: Max. 130 km/h
Performance per battery charge in suction mode*: Max. 45 litres
Weight without accessories: 3.5 kg
Battery and battery charger: Not included in the scope of supply
* Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.