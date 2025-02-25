Discover our powerful LED work light now as part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power rechargeable battery platform. With its 2 joints, it allows the bright head to be flexibly orientated in any desired direction and offers impressive brightness of up to 280 lumens in 2 different levels. But that's not all! This battery lamp also has an integrated power bank function that allows you to charge not only your smartphone but also many other devices. Get the ultimate lighting solution that won't let you down even in the dark. And with a runtime of 9 hours with the 18/25 Battery Power rechargeable battery. With the large 18/50 Battery Power rechargeable battery, the runtime of the rechargeable lamp is even twice as long.