Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

Cut and saw branches effortlessly.Cutting stems and branches is now easier than ever before - with the Kärcher battery tree lopper and the battery pruning saw you carve out a new place for bushes, shrubs and trees to grow and flourish that is easy on the joints and without physical exertion. No matter whether it's rose bushes, wildly growing shrubs or young trees – thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries, you're always ready for action, even when you're far away from any power outlet. With the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the battery tree lopper and the battery pruning saw, working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier (not included in scope of supply).
The PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw from Kärcher is designed to cut branches of up to 80 millimetres in diameter. The detachable branch grip on the reciprocating saw makes it safe and easy to use and prevents the tool from slipping. The premium German-made saw blade can be replaced without the need for any tools. And with the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the reciprocating saw (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier. All this makes the PGS 4-18 a multifunctional tool combining the features of garden tools and power tools such as a mitre saw, reciprocating saw and tree lopper in a single product.
Premium saw blade made in Germany ensures optimum cutting performance.
Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for additional tools.
Detachable branch grip ensures a secure hold, even with one-handed operation.
Rubber grip provides maximum comfort, even when working for prolonged periods.
Telescopic extension available as an optional accessory enables users to work at a height of up to 3.5 metres.
Cut through branches of up to 80 mm diameter with the high-quality saw blade made in Germany.
The detachable branch grip makes it safe and easy to use and prevents the tool from slipping.
Practical blade clamp to easily change the saw blade.
Branch grip (removable) for a perfect hold even when operating with one hand.
For easy attachment of the optional telescopic extension.
Powerful performance and full freedom of movement without an annoying mains cable.
Cutting branches is now easier than ever before - the battery tree lopper and its high-quality bypass blade can be used to cut branches up to 2.5 cm in diameter without the need for force and without damaging them. The bypass blade has two sharpened blades which pass over each other when closing the tree lopper, thus ensuring a clean and precise cut. The tree lopper is therefore also suitable for plants that are sensitive to cutting. With the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the tree lopper (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier.
Precise and gentle cuts with the bypass blade.
No force needed – cutting branches made easy at the touch of a button.
Rubberised grip for maximum comfort – especially when working for prolonged periods.
Telescopic extension available as an optional accessory enables users to work at a height of up to 3.5 metres.
Safe application thanks to the safety unlocking feature. Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
Cuts very precisely and without the need for force
Ergonomic handling even in hard-to-reach areas.
For maximum comfort, especially when working for prolonged periods.
For easy attachment of the optional telescopic extension.
Quick and easy to change. With Real Time Technology, the remaining running time is displayed exact to the minute.