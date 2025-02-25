Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

Cut and saw branches effortlessly.Cutting stems and branches is now easier than ever before - with the Kärcher battery tree lopper and the battery pruning saw you carve out a new place for bushes, shrubs and trees to grow and flourish that is easy on the joints and without physical exertion. No matter whether it's rose bushes, wildly growing shrubs or young trees – thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries, you're always ready for action, even when you're far away from any power outlet. With the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the battery tree lopper and the battery pruning saw, working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier (not included in scope of supply).