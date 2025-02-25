Free Shipping Over €50
Weeds are hard to remove, and even harder to keep away. Thankfully, Kärcher has developed a device to remove weeds quickly and effortlessly. The WRE 18-55 cordless weed remover has a changeable 18 V Lithium-Ion battery, rotating brush head and adjustable handle, making it perfect for removing weeds from surfaces such as stone, tiles or concrete without the need to kneel down.
Thanks to the specially aligned nylon bristles and a speed of up to 2,800 rotations per minute, surface weeds and moss can be effortlessly removed from steps and stone surfaces.
The angle of the cleaning head can be adjusted at the touch of a button in order to remove weeds from beneath obstacles such as benches. This also allows the device to be adjusted to the operator's height.
The bristles can be replaced in an instant without any tools. Simply unscrew and remove the proximity assist and insert a new bristle strip. Effortless and quick.
Win the battle against weeds easily, quickly and effortlessly with the Kärcher cordless weed remover. The WRE 18-55 is perfectly suited to removing weeds quickly, as the device's 18 V exchangeable battery and innovative rotating brush head bring moss and weeds to their knees. Speaking of knees ... yours are spared thanks to the extendable handle. Live in a pain-free, weed-free world.
Wherever the weeds find their way through, they will meet their match in the WRE 18-55. It is extremely easy to use, simply move the cordless weed remover over the weeds and you're done.
Thanks to the integrated hanging storage loop, the device is easy to hang up.
For maximum freedom of movement and flexibility.
Enables users of any height to work standing up.
Angles can be individually adjusted to suit different cleaning situations and people of different heights.
The 360° rotating hemisphere on the cap supports the optimal energy-saving work position.
For the simple replacement of the worn bristle strip.
Specially aligned nylon bristles and a high brush rotational speed for the surface removal of dry moss and weeds.
During breaks in working, the device can be safely set down on the protective cover.
The best way to remove surface moss and weeds with the WRE 18-55.
Moss can be removed effortlessly and without chemicals from stone surfaces such as terraces and garden paths with the WRE 18-55.
Weeds can be pushed against stone joints or the edges of steps and cleanly cut.
Unlike many trimmers, the WRE does not have to be held in the air but can be operated comfortably and at the right angle while resting on the proximity assist.
The proximity assist, a 360° rotating hemisphere, enables an energy-saving working posture and keeps the brush head at the optimal angle.
The brush head is most effective when used on the left side because of the preset brush rotation.
No chemicals and no bending. The WRE is easy to use and enables the pain-free removal of moss and weeds from various hard surfaces.
Kerbs
Stairs
Not suitable for grass and excessive weed growth.
Mossy crevices
Mossy surfaces
Dandelion growth
Plantain family
Cobblestones
Paving stones
With the ergonomic cordless weed remover WRE 18-55 Battery Set you can remove unsightly moss without straining your back and knees. The battery and charger are already included in this set, so you can get started straight away.
Battery voltage: 18 V
Brush speed: 2300 - 2800 (U/min)
Brush diameter: 180 (mm)
Run time per charge:ca. 15 (min)*
Weight without accessories: 2.9 kg
Charging device: Kärcher Fast charger battery power 18 V
Battery included: 18 V/2.5 Ah
* Maximum performance with 18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power changeable battery.