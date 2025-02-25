Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Cordless weed remover

    Weeds are hard to remove, and even harder to keep away. Thankfully, Kärcher has developed a device to remove weeds quickly and effortlessly. The WRE 18-55 cordless weed remover has a changeable 18 V Lithium-Ion battery, rotating brush head and adjustable handle, making it perfect for removing weeds from surfaces such as stone, tiles or concrete without the need to kneel down.

    Features of the battery operated weed remover

    Innovative brush head for surface weed removal

    Thanks to the specially aligned nylon bristles and a speed of up to 2,800 rotations per minute, surface weeds and moss can be effortlessly removed from steps and stone surfaces.

    Person removes weeds using the Kärcher battery weed remover WRE
    Swivelling cleaning head of the battery weed remover

    Battery powered weed remover with swivelling cleaning head

    The angle of the cleaning head can be adjusted at the touch of a button in order to remove weeds from beneath obstacles such as benches. This also allows the device to be adjusted to the operator's height.

    Tool-less bristle replacement

    The bristles can be replaced in an instant without any tools. Simply unscrew and remove the proximity assist and insert a new bristle strip. Effortless and quick.

    Bristle replacement without tools battery weed remover WRE

    Battery powered weed remover’s highlights

    Win the battle against weeds easily, quickly and effortlessly with the Kärcher cordless weed remover. The WRE 18-55 is perfectly suited to removing weeds quickly, as the device's 18 V exchangeable battery and innovative rotating brush head bring moss and weeds to their knees. Speaking of knees ... yours are spared thanks to the extendable handle. Live in a pain-free, weed-free world.

    Wherever the weeds find their way through, they will meet their match in the WRE 18-55. It is extremely easy to use, simply move the cordless weed remover over the weeds and you're done.

    Removing weed with the Kärcher weed remover

    Space-saving storage

    Thanks to the integrated hanging storage loop, the device is easy to hang up.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    For maximum freedom of movement and flexibility.

    Aluminium telescopic handle

    Enables users of any height to work standing up.

    Swivelling cleaning head

    Angles can be individually adjusted to suit different cleaning situations and people of different heights.

    Supporting proximity assist

    The 360° rotating hemisphere on the cap supports the optimal energy-saving work position.

    Tool-less bristle replacement

    For the simple replacement of the worn bristle strip.

    Innovative nylon brush

    Specially aligned nylon bristles and a high brush rotational speed for the surface removal of dry moss and weeds.

    Parking position

    During breaks in working, the device can be safely set down on the protective cover.

    Application tips

    The best way to remove surface moss and weeds with the WRE 18-55.

    Easy and no chemicals

    Moss can be removed effortlessly and without chemicals from stone surfaces such as terraces and garden paths with the WRE 18-55.

    Precision cutting

    Weeds can be pushed against stone joints or the edges of steps and cleanly cut.

    Ergonomic use

    Unlike many trimmers, the WRE does not have to be held in the air but can be operated comfortably and at the right angle while resting on the proximity assist.

    Effort-saving working posture

    The proximity assist, a 360° rotating hemisphere, enables an energy-saving working posture and keeps the brush head at the optimal angle.

    Efficient brush head use

    The brush head is most effective when used on the left side because of the preset brush rotation.

    Examples of surfaces and weeds

    No chemicals and no bending. The WRE is easy to use and enables the pain-free removal of moss and weeds from various hard surfaces.

    Kerbs

    Stairs

    Not suitable for grass and excessive weed growth.

    Mossy crevices

    Mossy surfaces

    Dandelion growth

    Plantain family

    Cobblestones

    Paving stones

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    WRE 18-55 Battery Set

    With the ergonomic cordless weed remover WRE 18-55 Battery Set you can remove unsightly moss without straining your back and knees. The battery and charger are already included in this set, so you can get started straight away.

    Battery voltage: 18 V
    Brush speed: 2300 - 2800 (U/min)
    Brush diameter: 180 (mm)
    Run time per charge:ca. 15 (min)*
    Weight without accessories: 2.9 kg
    Charging device: Kärcher Fast charger battery power 18 V
    Battery included: 18 V/2.5 Ah

    * Maximum performance with 18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power changeable battery.